4th ranked South Carolina knocks off #21 Arkansas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Zia Cooke had 21 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points and a career-high 25 rebounds and fourth-ranked South Carolina cleared another significant hurdle in its quest for a Southeastern Conference championship by topping No. 21 Arkansas 91-82 on Thursday night.

Mikiah Herbert Harrison and Tyasha Harris added 13 points for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0 SEC) used a stingy defense to slow down Razorbacks star guard Chelsea Dungee, one of the SECâs best scorers.

Dungee racked up 63 points in two games last season against South Carolina but was held in check for most of the game. She began the night 0 for 11 from the field with three airballs. She came in averaging nearly 20 points per game but didn't score her first field goal until the third quarter and finished with 14 points.

Just as they did in a 99-72 rout of then-No. 13 Kentucky, the Gamecocks came out strong, bolting to a 31-15 lead after the first quarter.

Alexis Tolefree had 22 points and Amber Ramirez added 20 for Arkansas (13-3, 1-2).