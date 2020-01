Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

San Francisco, CA--Pablo Sandoval pondered the idea last summer that his time with San Francisco could be over, and now the popular Kung Fu Panda is returning to the Giants on a minor league contract.

The 2012 World Series MVP would get a $2 million, one-year agreement if added to the 40-man roster, and his deal includes $750,000 in potential performance bonuses. The 33-year-old is working back from season-ending Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow.