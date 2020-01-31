3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Miami, FL--Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson has announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the major leagues. Granderson played for seven teams including the Miami Marlins last season.

He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009 and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012. In 2011 he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.