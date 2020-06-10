25th anniversary of Peach Jam on hold for now

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC -- 2020 was supposed to be the 25th season of Nike's Peach Jam at Riverview Activities Center. Initial planning had been done to celebrate the 25 years of Peach Jam and the surrounding tournaments, though it won't be coming to North Augusta this year.

Peach Jam is the crown jewel of Nike's EYBL circuit, typically taking place in early July. The environment is electric, the coaches and scouts always stay at attention, future and current NBA stars make the trip, and the players seem to take their game to another level. It's the type of tournament that former UConn and current Saint Joseph head coach Jim Calhoun wishes every high school recruiting event could be like.

"For Nike to do an event for 25 consecutive years at the same location, that doesn't happen often. In fact, I'm told it's never happened before," said North Augusta Director of Parks and Recreation Rick Meyer.

Meyer has helped organize each of the tournaments. His team had already begun planning to have the tournament at the start of 2020 before the sports world was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his staff were still working with Nike to address all safety concerns for the tournament, though safety wasn't the only factor behind the cancellation.

"When the NCAA came out with and extended their dead period through July 31st, that pretty much sealed the deal," said Meyer.

As disappointing as it is not to have future and current NBA talent in the area, the biggest impact is felt by the surrounding area. The CSRA already took a hit with the Masters being postponed until November. There won't be a Peach Jam in 2020 and it represents a significant financial loss for the entire area.

"You've got an estimate of anywhere between a 5 to 8 million dollar impact to the economy," Meyer continued.

Meyer added that while some people may not know the future recruits and NBA stars when they arrive, they certainly remember them after they leave. Trey Young, Blake Griffin, and Kevin Durant are just a few of the AAU stars to have played at Riverview. Team Mokan will have to wait an extra year to defend their 2018 title, but will get the chance to do so in 2021.

"The good news is Nike is committed to coming back to Riverview Park in North Augusta for the 25th annual Peach Jam," Meyer concluded.

Bronny James competed in the youngest age group last year and he's expected to compete in the top age group next year. Space Jam 2 won't be filming in 2021, leaving Lebron James' schedule wide open to attend the 25th tournament and celebration in North Augusta.