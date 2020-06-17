Advertisement

23-time major champ Serena Williams says she'll play US Open

ZUMA Press / MGN
ZUMA Press / MGN(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 U.S. Open. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion says in a video shown during the U.S.

Tennis Association’s tournament presentation Wednesday that she “cannot wait to return” to New York for the major championship she has won six times. The 38-year-old American was the runner-up in Flushing Meadows each of the past two years. The U.S. Open will be held without spectators from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

