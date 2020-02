Kevin Harvick has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing that will take the 44-year-old NASCAR champion through the 2023 season. Harvick won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship with SHR. He has 49 career wins and won the 2007 Daytona 500.

Harvick drives the No. 4 Ford for SHR and has finished third in the final standings each of the last three seasons. Harvick says “going through a few more years in the car just made sense.”