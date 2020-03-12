USC Aiken Drops Two At Columbus State

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The University of South Carolina Aiken softball team lost a pair of games Thursday at Columbus State by scores of 9-1 and 3-0.

The Pacers are now 16-10 on the season.

In game one, Katelyn Powell roped a one-out single to left field. Two batters later, Emily Ayers ripped a double to left center field, allowing Powell to cross home for a 1-0 edge.

Down 2-1 in the top of the third, Katie Painter singled to left field. With two down, she swiped second base, but was left stranded. Trailing 6-1 in the top of the fifth, Kathleen St. Peter ripped a base hit on a 1-1 pitch. Holly Daum came in as a pinch runner and promptly moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Sarah Sams. Deja Robinson laid down a bunt, pushing her to third. However, a fly ball ended the threat.

CSU tacked on three runs over the next two at bats for the 9-1 victory.

Ayers, Painter, Powell and St. Peter all registered hits. Ayers drove in a run while Powell crossed home. In the circle, Caroline Cockrell struck out six batters.

The Cougars took game two by a 3-0 score. USC Aiken threatened by loading the bags in the first stanza. Painter led off the game with a walk before stealing second base. Powell walked and each moved up a bag on a wild pitch. With one down, Ayers reached on a fielding error. However, back-to-back outs ended the frame.

CSU scored two runs in the bottom of the first. In the third, Powell drew a five-pitch walk and moved to second when Brooke Moore took a base on balls. A strikeout and a deep fly ball ended the threat.

Powell singled to right center with two outs in the fifth. Moore beat out an infield single and both Powell and Moore moved up a base on the throw, but a groundout ended the inning.

Sams reached on a fielding error in the sixth. She trotted to second base when Daum was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch pushed both runners up, but USC Aiken was unable to score in the stanza.

For the game, Moore, Painter and Powell recorded hits. In the circle, Tracy Truesdale struck out two batters.