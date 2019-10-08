Pastner says Ga Tech not laying down despite ban

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

Charlotte, NC--Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner says his team is handling the news of a postseason ban and four years of probation for major recruiting violations as well as possible.

Pastner says their energy, their enthusiasm has been extremely high, adding: "Most times when you get punched in the nose and kicked in the shin, it's easy to lay down and just say forget it. These guys have had a good fight about them."

The sanctions handed down on Sept. 26 by the NCAA included a reduction in scholarships, limits on recruiting and a fine of $5,000 plus 2% of the program's budget.

The NCAA says former assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie gave $300 to a highly touted prospect for a visit to an Atlanta strip club and arranged for him to meet with a former Georgia Tech athlete who played for the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, including a visit to the player's home and a free meal at a lounge owned by the player.

