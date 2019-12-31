No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Baylor talk motivation for Sugar Bowl

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

New Orleans, LA--Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer says suffering through 11 losses two seasons has given him a healthy perspective as the Bears prepare for their Sugar Bowl showdown against established SEC power Georgia.

The No. 8 Bears face the No. 5 Bulldogs on Wednesday night in what has the air of a consolation game for two 11-win teams coming off losses in their conference championships. Yet players on both teams sound motivated. It's just Baylor's second Sugar Bowl in program history. It's Georgia's second Sugar Bowl in a row, but the Bulldogs want redemption for a loss to Texas last year.