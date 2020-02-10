Browns star Garrett meets with NFL about return

A person familiar with the meeting says suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has spoken with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about being reinstated. Garrett discussed his situation with Goodell and other league officials in New York.

Garrett was banned indefinitely for pulling Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet off and striking him over the head with it during a game on Nov. 15. Garrett's meeting with Goodell was a necessary step before he's allowed to play in 2020. Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games last season.