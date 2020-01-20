Couisnard Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina R-freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after two strong games on the hardwood last week. The award, which was announced by the league office on Monday, is the first weekly honor of his career.

Couisnard had a monster week in two Gamecock wins versus Kentucky and Texas A&M. The East Chicago, Ind., native earned the first start of his career versus Kentucky, and not only led the Gamecocks with a season high 26 points in the upset win over the Wildcats, he also hit the game-winning 3-point buzzer beater to clinch the come-from-behind home victory. Couisnard connected on a season high nine made field goals, which included a season best four 3-pointers in the win over the Wildcats, which was Carolina's second top-10 win of the season. Couisnard followed with a 17-point performance in the road win at Texas A&M. He connected on 7-of-13 attempts from the floor, including three 3-pointers, which helped propel the Gamecocks to tie a school record with 16 made from beyond the arc vs. the Aggies.

South Carolina is back in action on Wednesday when it travels to face No. 16 Auburn. Tip time versus the Tigers is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.