theClubhou.se announces new virtual coding boot camp new session dates

Monday, April 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- For people who want to learn how to code, even with no prior experience in coding, theClubhou.se launches its 9th Code Boot Camp in the nation's Cyber District of Augusta, GA, with a virtual program debuting in California later this summer.

The Clubhou.se recently held a virtual graduation ceremony over Zoom for the 8th cohort of its Code Boot Camp on April 24.

theClubhou.se Announces New Dates for 9th Code Boot Camp

Applications are being fast-tracked now and can be completed at www.augustacodeschool.com; due to the impact of COVID-19, the application due date has been moved to June 1.

According to ther release, in this 12-week course, applicants with basic, intermediate, or experienced computer skills are trained to be competent full-stack junior web developers. The program is designed to graduate students with the front-end, back-end, and soft skills necessary to enter the tech workforce with knowledge in systems like Node.js, API, JavaScript, and project management soft skills like Agile.

At the core of this course, students will be prepared to embark on a promising career path secured by a certified accreditation and several projects in each individual’s portfolio.

Financial aid options are also available to qualified applicants. Contact Grace Belangia at Grace@theClubhou.se for more information on supporting theClubhou.se’s academic offerings.

The 9th three-month Code Boot Camp starts June 22, 2020, with a graduation ceremony on September 11, 2020. Classes are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications are being accepted now through June 1; visit www.augustacodeschool.com.

