Red Cross helps local storm victims find lodging, food

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

This was among the April 13, 2020, storm damage in Burke County.

In the wake of Monday’s severe weather that left damage across the CSRA, the Red Cross is helping several Burke County residents.

The extreme weather broke out late Sunday in Georgia and moved into the Central Savannah River Area early Monday with thunderstorms and tornadoes that destroyed some homes and businesses, snapped trees and utility poles, and killed two people.

MORE | Utilities still working to restore power

Areas of the CSRA with highly visible damage included Burke County, Barnwell County and Orangeburg County, where a couple died in an EF-3 tornado.

The Red Cross said it worked to meet the immediate emergency needs of dozens of people, including 17 individuals in Burke County, where power lines were snapped, trees fell on homes and some roads were covered with debris that the Burke County Sheriff's Office said could take a few days to clear.

The Red Cross assistance efforts included helping to procure lodging and food through a combination of in-person and virtual disaster responses.

“We’re sheltering those affected by the storms in safe locations, primarily using commercial lodging for proper social distancing, and taking additional precautionary steps to ensure that both our clients and workforce are safe in the midst of the pandemic,” Red Cross Disaster Response Director Bob Sheldon said in a news release.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

