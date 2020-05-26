Tale of missing local woman, body discovery read like a crime novel

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Brian Foster (top) and Harry Miller (bottom)and Tiffany Odom.

This is a developing story. Check back here and on News 12 for updates.

There’s new information today in the death of an Augusta woman whose body was found in a shallow grave last week -- and it reads almost like a crime novel.

The case centers on Tiffany Odom, who went missing in April.

On Thursday, a body was found partially buried in Jackson, according to authorities.

Also today, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the remains discovered last week on Gun Swamp Road belonged to Odom.

The same day her body was discovered, Harry Miller and Brian Foster were charged.

Today, WRDW got the warrants for those men. Here's some of what they revealed:

• Miller and Tiffany Odom have a child together.

• Authorities believe Miller and Foster moved the body from Augusta to Jackson.

• They say Miller lied to investigators saying she left his house and didn't know where she went and showed them text messages that support that. But authorities believe he used Odom’s phone to text himself, and that he knew that when he talked to police.

• A couple of weeks ago, officers went door to door handing out fliers and looking for Odom. That's unusual in a missing-person case.

It’s important to note that Miller and Foster are not charged with murder.

Miller is charged with concealing a death, making false statements and tampering with evidence.

Foster is charged with concealing a death.

Authorities said today they can't comment on whether murder charges are pending or the cause of death for Odom. ​

App users, click here to read the arrest warrants.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

