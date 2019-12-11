'It helps a lot': Fort Gordon Christmas House serves more than 300 military families

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

News 12 at 6 a.m.

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Each year the Fort Gordon Christmas House steps in to give service members and their families a Christmas they won't forget.

This year is one of their biggest yet. Organizers say over 300 families, 745 children, will take a shopping trip at the Christmas House.

Specialist Jamarcus Jackson is Christmas shopping for his three-month daughter for the first time.

"I got her a unicorn," Spc. Jackson said. "She likes unicorns. I got her a 'Tickle-me Elmo.' She loves Elmo."

With a new baby, Spc. Jackson says this holiday season was going to be tough.

"Finances get short so, a lot of money just missing on food, diapers, etc. Wipes. All that stuff adds up," Spc. Jackson said.

Now, he's adding to his shopping cart, and the Christmas House covers the bill.

"It helps a lot." Spc. Jackson said. "And, pretty much everybody that came in here can say the same."

When service members come to the Christmas House, there's even a group of 'elves' that are helping them fill their stockings.

From bikes to board games, there's something for all ages. The families also get a commissary gift card for Christmas dinner.

"It's just been a phenomenal turn out," said Lori Pfleiger, president of the Christmas House. "The more we can do with the community. The more soldiers we can help."

After more than 50 years, the Christmas House keeps growing by serving those who serve our country.

"You know, our service members do not make a lot of money," Pfleiger said. "For us, this is our way to give back."

They are giving back to service members like Spc. Jackson and his three-month old daughter.

"She's gonna be happy," Spc. Jackson said. "She does this gummy smile like this. She does her arms like this. She'll be real happy."

If you want to support the Christmas House, they say you can give donations anytime.

There's also a big need for volunteers each year.