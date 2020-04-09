The new norm of remote learning isn't the easiest for students with disabilities

Thursday, April 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Schools closing has forced remote learning to become the norm for many families across the CRSA. But learning from home is a little tougher for students with disabilities.

Nearly 14 percent of students in Richmond County are dealing with those challenges along with 10 percent in Columbia and more than 13 percent in Aiken County.

For all students, learning from home is an adjustment but perhaps even more so for students like Jacob and Owen Schiller.

"Both boys have Aspergers, ADHD..," Rebecca Schiller, mother of Jacob and Owen, said. "At home, there’s not extra help."

When schools were open, the boys learned in general classrooms. At home, they have resource teachers who come in to help them, but the struggle still shows.

"They have a lot of extra work and it’s taking pretty much all day to get it done. Sometimes into the night," Rebecca said.

And Tracy Wright, Director of Special Education in Richmond County Schools, understands the frustration.

"It’s very hard and very difficult to replicate the routine that you have in a school day in the home setting," Wright said.

According to Wright, not only are these students missing the structure of a regular classroom. but also the peer interaction that can be critical for development.

"Without having the peers, the models present that is very challenging for them because that is where they draw their abilities from is seeing what their peers are doing," Wright said.

As parents try to maintain that structure -- teachers try to get creative.

"We’re having to take something that is very hands-on, very experiential and making it something that is paper/pencil or online," Dr. Kathryn Ellis, a vision specialist, said.

Dr. Ellis teaches students who have trouble seeing -- so teaching via webcam is a bit tricky.

"We’ve created a lot of powerpoints with audio overlays. We have created a lot of videos, a lot of transcripts for parents to read," Ellis said. "No one is by any means under the impression that we are meeting all of their needs through this."

Because for now -- it’s the best they’ve got. And everyone's ready to get back to normal.

"This isn’t distance learning, this isn’t online learning, this isn’t homeschooling - this is learning in COVID-19 circumstances," Ellis said.

Even though school is out -- most IEP (individualized education program) meetings are still taking place. Support teams can discuss progress and tools for success during those meetings.

Here are some resources for special education students:

