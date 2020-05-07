Georgia lawmakers confront an expected $4B decline in revenues

Thursday, May 7, 2020

ATLANTA -- Georgia lawmakers begin new hearings today on the upcoming year’s budget, which has a grim outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia’s state tax revenues swooned by $1 billion in April, thanks to coronavirus-related disruptions.

April is normally the largest revenue month in Georgia. But with the state delaying its income tax deadline to July 15, much of the normal take didn’t arrive.

Officials expect an almost $4 billion decline in what had been projected to be $28 billion in state revenue

The decline is an outfall from the COVID-19 crisis that has stalled economic activity due in part to stay-at-home orders and forced business closures to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In light of the impending state budget cuts, Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Wednesday he would voluntarily forgo 14% of his $91,609 salary in the budget year beginning July 1.

Duncan would give up $12,825 leaving him with a salary of $78,784. The 14% is the current level of projected reductions as lawmakers try to patch together a spending plan for the upcoming budget year.