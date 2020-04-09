Georgia gets federal OK to drop standardized testing of kids for now

Thursday, April 9, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With the coronavirus pandemic keeping kids home from school, Georgia received formal approval from the federal government this week to waive testing and accountability requirements for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

No state testing – including Georgia Milestones EOGs and EOCs, GAA 2.0, and GKIDS – will be administered in Georgia for the rest of the school year. Additionally, there will not be a 2020 College and Career Ready Performance Index.

“It became clear as the COVID-19 pandemic progressed that there was no realistic path to offering state assessments this year – and, frankly, that testing is not what students, parents, and educators should be focused on at this time," state Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement.

The state is directing districts to ensure students are not penalized for circumstances over which they had no control. Students should not be held back in their expected progression – graduation, advancement to the next grade, etc. – as a result of the COVID-19 school closures. The state has granted the necessary flexibility to make this possible.

Here’s a look at how:

Grading: How to calculate final student grades is a local district decision, but possible strategies include a “no zero" policy for all assignments since school closures began; allowing students to redo, resubmit, and/or retake assignments; and evaluating key content and competencies taught prior to school closures.

“Pass/fail" options: For grades K-8, school districts may choose to issue course designations of “pass" or “fail" in lieu of final grades or numeric scores. For high schools, “pass/fail" was not considered a viable option due to the potential impact on higher education acceptance requirements, scholarships and other grade-related requirements from colleges and universities.

Graduating seniors: 2020 graduating seniors cannot control the disruption to school schedules caused by COVID-19, and the state issued guidance to school districts to ensure no senior will be held back from graduating on time due to the COVID-19 school closures.

