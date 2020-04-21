Fort Gordon officer to become city administrator of North Augusta

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Fort Gordon’s garrison commander will become the new city administrator of North Augusta.

Col. Jim Clifford will assume responsibilities Aug. 17, succeeding Todd Glover, who stepped down Nov. 1 to become executive director of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. Assistant City Administrator Rachelle Moody has served as interim administrator since Glover’s departure.

Clifford, a colonel, is responsible for the day-to-day operations of Fort Gordon as garrison commander at the Army post in Georgia, a few miles from North Augusta.

Since taking command in the role at the installation in July 2018, he’s been a key leader in synchronizing construction projects totaling $1.6 billion, according to the city. Additionally, he is tasked with maintaining the living and working conditions for the 30,000 personnel on the installation, including public safety, public works, and the parks and recreation departments. The role on the post is analogous to serving as its city manager.

Clifford began his military career in 1994 after graduating from Rutgers University. He subsequently earned a master’s degree in national resource strategy from the Eisenhower School in Washington, D.C. He served more than 25 years in the military, including combat deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and other global hot spots, earning him numerous honors including the Ranger Tab, Master Parachutist Badge, Military Free Fall Badge, and foreign jump wings from Jordan, Honduras, Germany and Latvia.

Clifford is married to Hannah Clifford, a West Point graduate and current cybersecurity executive. They have two children.

