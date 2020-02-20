Areas across CSRA are flooding after another day of rain

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Augusta, GA (WRDW/WAGT)-- There was lots of flooding across Burke County, Screven County, and along nearly every creek in the CSRA.

Van Simpson's property overlooks famous Rae's Creek , but every now and then it gets too close for comfort.

Last month, it covered almost the entire gazebo.

"Well down here at the end of Rae's Creek, every time we get anything more than two or three inches of rain, it just floods," said resident Van B Simpson.

"We have had water all the way up to this lower wall."

He says he is worried about the rain that's on the way, and what that means for the flood gates at Thurmond Dam.

"They will have to open it," said Simpson.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers say they are working to maintain the lake levels to avoid opening the gates.

Lake Thurmond is six times higher than normal, and the Savannah River is right at capacity.