Early morning rain will give way to a mostly sunny day in the CSRA

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Although rain is falling across the CSRA this morning, the afternoon should give way to sunshine.

Isolated showers are expected this morning mainly before 9 a.m.

After that, conditions should be mostly sunny, with west winds at 10-15 mph, although we can't rule out a stray shower. The National Weather Service put the chance of precipitation at 30%. Any new precipitation during the day will amount between a tenth and quarter of an inch, the weather agency reported.

The agency issued a lake wind advisory for the region, but it was set to expire at 5 a.m.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with highs in the middle 70s.

High temperatures will stay below average in the mid-70s again Friday. Winds will stay on the breezy side between 10-15 mph out of the northwest.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Saturday and could approach the upper 80s in some spots Sunday. Dry, sunny weather is expected through the weekend into early next week.

