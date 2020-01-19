Deputies: One person sent to hospital after shooting near Augusta hotel

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been sent to the hospital after a shooting near an Augusta hotel.
They say it happened near the Baymont Inn on Gordon Highway. They say the call came in for a shooting around 9 p.m. tonight.
Deputies say one victim was taken to the hospital. No word yet on his condition.
They say they're still out there looking for a suspect.
We're still following this shooting. We'll update as soon as we know more.
Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved