Deputies: One person sent to hospital after shooting near Augusta hotel

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has been sent to the hospital after a shooting near an Augusta hotel.

They say it happened near the Baymont Inn on Gordon Highway. They say the call came in for a shooting around 9 p.m. tonight.

Deputies say one victim was taken to the hospital. No word yet on his condition.

They say they're still out there looking for a suspect.

We're still following this shooting. We'll update as soon as we know more.

