Columbia County students test out future careers in real world

Monday, January 27, 2020

News 12 NBC 26

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of students in Columbia County are getting a chance to try out a career before the real world.

It's for the Columbia County Chamber's students in business program.

"This type of experience helps to affirm that or maybe it gives some insight that helps students to say, 'Well, maybe this isn't the right fit for me," said Brooks Smith, a Columbia Co. teacher.

Smith says most of these students are already following a career pathway in the classroom.

"This gives the practical application and exposure to how it's really played out in the real world," Smith said.

Students in fields from business to healthcare got to experience it firsthand.

One group spent their morning at Gold Cross. They took them step by step from dispatch to the ambulance.

Dozens of other businesses did the same.

"They are very interested in their future workforce," said Tammy Shepherd, president and CEO of the Columbia Co. Chamber of Commerce. "Right now, unemployment is really low. They want to know where their next set of employees are coming from."

Shepherd says the partnership is a boost to employers and opens students eyes.

"We want to show them there's opportunities to stay here," Shepherd said. "We want to keep our students local."

And it's not all about getting a college-degree, the focus is changing.

"These companies are willing to invest in these students and put them to work immediately," Shepherd said. "You would not believe the salaries they are making right out of high school."

It's an experience that can lay the groundwork for their future and Columbia County's future.