New this morning: What autopsy of Ahmaud Arbery has revealed

Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael

The autopsy report has been released in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a jogger with ties to the CSRA who was shot dead Feb. 23 outside Brunswick.

The autopsy released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reveals Arbery suffered two gunshot wounds in his chest.

He also had a gunshot graze wound on the inside of one of his wrists. The report shows Arbery did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.

OTHER NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN THE CASE:

The fatal wounds happened during an altercation after he was followed by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael in their pickup. They have told police they thought he was a burglar. They claim Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense.

Many have expressed frustration with the investigation, questioning whether the arrests took so long because the suspects are white and the victim black. The killing happened in a subdivision bordered by marsh just outside Brunswick, a working-class port city of about 16,000 that also serves as a gateway to beach resorts on neighboring islands.

The McMichaels weren't arrested until last week after video of the shooting appeared online and provoked outrage.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, have been jailed since Thursday on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

It’s unknown whether the McMichaels have attorneys to represent them. They had no lawyers at their first court appearance Friday.

With courts largely closed because of the coronavirus, getting an indictment needed to try the men on murder charges will take a while. The soonest a grand jury can convene to hear the case will be mid-June.

Meanwhile, the case is now on its fourth prosecutor. Joyette Holmes -- a district attorney in metro Atlanta, was just appointed by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Holmes, the Cobb County district attorney, takes over the case from prosecutor Tom Durden, who the state's attorney general said asked to be replaced by a prosecutor with a large staff as "this case has grown in size and magnitude."

Federal prosecutors are also considering hate crimes charges, the Justice Department said; that would allow for a separate case in federal court.

