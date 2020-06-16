Aiken County pet shelter feels pain from construction work — but you can help

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

At the Aiken County animal shelter, a dog waits for a new home.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Normally, the Aiken County animal shelter’s kennels are full of barks and yaps. But they sound a lot different right now.

That’s because the largest intake section is out of commission for the next few months during some construction work.

“We're doing an enclosure of our remaining 30 kennels, which is our intake area,” said shelter manager Bobby Arthurs.

“They may be exposed to the heat, exposed to the cooler temps at night. So we're gonna enclose that."

Arthurs says it's a much-needed upgrade.

“We'll have control. We'll have a better ventilation system. It'll be so much healthier for our animals,” he said.

But the timing of the work puts the shelter in a tough spot.

“We're starting to see more kittens. We're starting to see more puppies,” he said.

“We're kind of in a panic mode now. ... What are we gonna do? Because we're approaching the summer. Typically, this is the busiest time of year for us, is these summer months.”

Now the shelter is asking for your help.

The shelter is only taking in surrenders by appointment -- and strays on a case-by-case basis. The shelter has lowered its adoption fees to encourage people to come get a new pet.

The shelter still isn’t letting people inside, the staff will bring dogs out to your car if you schedule an appointment to adopt.

It's all in an effort to keep the shelter clear while the staff plays the waiting game on the construction.

How to help

The shelter is looking for adopters and foster parents to take care of the animals arriving on a daily basis.

If you're interested in helping out, you can sign up by heading on over to the Friends of the Animal Shelter website.

