Yum! Edible cookie dough shop thrives in Evans just months after opening

An edible cookie dough shop is open in Evans. (Source: WRDW)

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If your New Years resolution was to eat healthier, get ready to ditch it in Evans! An edible cookie dough store just opened there and they're mixing up some unique flavors.

Who among us hasn't enjoyed raw cookie dough in their lifetime? The traditional chocolate chip is their best seller, according to Alumni Cookie Dough owners Patrick and Kimberly Cliett.

"We can do milkshakes, which are amazing."

The idea came from Patrick's high school friend, who opened a cookie dough shop in Athens.

"We were like, 'well whenever you get ready to expand a little bit we'd want to open one here in Augusta'."

After finding the right space, the couple hit the ground running. All the dough is homemade in-house.

"We start from heat treating our flour to pasteurized egg whites and then we just make it one pan at a time," the Clietts said.

Their flavors are classic, like Birthday Cake. And some others are more unique, like one called Freshman 15. And of course the age old favorite is chocolate chip.

"We have 15 different flavors. We even have specialty flavors - We have Keto, gluten-friendly, a vegan. So we can make everything basically."

They also partner with schools so they can sell the dough for fundraisers. This concept is one of the first of its kind in Augusta.

"There is nothing else like it. As far as we know, the closest one is going to be them in Athens."

But the bets part is the people.

"All the different faces that walk in everyday and then now they're starting to be regulars. [We're] meeting and becoming friends with new people every day."

The shop is located on Town Park Lane, off N. Belair Road.

