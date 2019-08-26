Your rights as a driver; hear the 911 tape of Georgia Southern's quarterback getting pulled over

Monday, August 26, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- We're hearing the 911 call from the night Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts was arrested in Saluda County. What they thought was cocaine turned out to be bird droppings. If that wasn't big enough, when he was being pulled over Werts called dispatch to let them he's not stopping until he gets to a well lit area.

Our rights as drivers are not very clear when we're being pulled over. Law enforcement says it's all situational. They encourage you to call dispatch if you feel unsafe or are unsure if it's a real officer pulling you over, but there's no law protecting you from getting a failure to stop charge.

"You want to slow down, acknowledge the police officer and then try to look for a safe place to pull off," said North Augusta Public Safety Sergeant Aaron Fittery.

One way to do that is to put on your flashers. From the police dash camera, you can see Shai Werts does that. Then Werts dials dispatch.

DISPATCH: "Saluda County 911."

WERTS: "Hello, hi how are you doing? The blue lights are on me right now, but I'm on a back road and I'm not going to pull over until I see where some lights at. I want the officer to know I'm not running from him or anything, I'm not speeding, I'm not doing nothing and my emergency lights are on."

DISPATCH: "Yes, okay he sees that your emergency lights are on, but if you could pull over that would be nice."

In South Carolina and Georgia, it says you have to stop for blue lights.

WERTS: "No it's dark. I'm not fixing to pull over in the dark. It needs to be some kind of light."

DISPATCH: "Okay, alrighty I'll let him know."

WERTS: "Okay, thank you."

The officer says Werts drove down the street for 10 minutes before stopping. In the officer's body camera footage you hear the back and forth.

"You're almost about to go to jail," the officer told Werts.

"I called the lady on the phone," Werts said.

"It doesn't matter, I don't care," the officer responded.

"There's nothing that's in state law that specifies that you have a right to you no call when you're being stopped," Sgt. Fittery said.

Aaron Fittery is a Sergeant with North Augusta Public Safety. He says they encourage people to call dispatch to check if it's a real officer stopping you, but once that's confirmed you need to pull over.

"When I was watching the video I heard him say that he had turned off in what he thought was an attempt to elude him and we see that a lot of times," Fittery said. "Very often you know people will elude us just to get rid of some type of evidence."

Sgt. Fittery says they take it case by case, but it can depend on who pulls you over too.

"At night, dark roads, no lights absolutely because you know your safety is paramount," said Richmond County Sergeant Mark Chestang.

In Werts case, he was still charged with failure to stop.

"I think you have a right to feel safe and you know in today's time sometimes even with la enforcement people don't feel safe," Sgt. Chestang said.

Both agencies told News 12 a failure to stop charge could be thrown out by a judge later on depending on the circumstances.

Some people are worried though that the Georgia Hands-Free Law would play a factor. Sgt. Chestang says in that situation he'd let it slide and not tack on more charges.