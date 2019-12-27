Your empty boxes could make you a target for thieves

Thursday, December 26, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT)--It's the smallest things that could make you the easiest target.

Lola Holloway says, "without thinking about it I have taken boxes and things out I might have gone to Walmart bought a television."

She says it's just something you do without a second thought.

"Just sit the box on the side of the road and didn't realize it you know," said Holloway.

She says around this time last year, she was robbed.

"I was not home at the time I was out, and someone came and popped the window they broke it."

She says before you start placing empty boxes outside your home, be careful of the message you could be sending.

"But having a stranger just go in and take something out your home when you're not home is a very bad feeling and it's scary," said Holloway.

"What I do now is totally different."

She insists on breaking down the box first.

"I don't care if it takes time you're just tearing them up piece by piece," said Holloway.

When the box is broken down completely, bag it up and sit it on the curb.

