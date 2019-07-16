​"You think it's the end of the story, but really it's not." The final chapter of a 71-year love story

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's a real-life version of “The Notebook". We introduced you to the Waynesboro couple, Herbert and Frances DeLaigle last year as they celebrated 70 years of marriage. The couple died last Friday on the exact same day. He was 94-years-old and she was 88-years-old.

You think it's the end of the story but really it's not," said Helen DeLaigle, the couple’s daughter.

Helen DeLaigle says a love like her parents had is hard to find.

“To us, the only thing they ever fought over was the thermostat," said DeLaigle. "I could never imagine a world with one of them and not the other."

After celebrating their 71st anniversary in June, Herbert and Frances's health started declining. Herbert broke his hip and arm and had to go to rehab.

"Mom would just talk about how much she missed dad," said DeLaigle.

Helen says they never wanted to be apart. They even pushed their twin beds together in the nursing home so they could hold hands.

"He told everybody I cannot leave her so he just every day fought hard to wait for her," said DeLaigle.

"They were just so incredibly connected that when they were both doing well, they were both doing well, their vitals would be up, but when one would take a dip and their vitals would dip, so would the other," said Morgan Blakley, the couple’s granddaughter.

At 2:20 a.m. Herbert passed away.

"Wherever he went that's where she belonged. He always went first, she always followed," said DeLaigle.

Just 12 hours later to the minute, Frances took her last breath.

"She always said he was always late so he said I'm not going to be late for this one I'm going before you so you can't say I'm late," said DeLaigle.

They were a couple always attached at the hip.

"I think they were just so connected it was just the point where you're not going without me," said DeLaigle.

Even through this tough time, the DeLaigle family is finding comfort knowing they're together.

"That's how it's meant to be," said DeLaigle.

They will be buried next to one another and hand in hand in heaven.

