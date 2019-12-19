You have options if you're late on Christmas shopping and low on cash

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you are late on Christmas shopping and running low on cash, you have options.

Sometimes people assume that a gift under the tree has to be brand new, but there are gently used toys that could make a great gift for your child.

The Goodwill has a variety of different toys that can make great gifts.

“So we have a lot of inventory coming in all year, and it’s all inspected so by the time it hits the floor we know it’s going to be good quality,” Angie Harben, senior director of communications for Goodwill, said.

Last year the Goodwill had more than 467,000 material donors. The inventory rotates every three weeks, so if you were here a few weeks ago there are more options available now.

“So we're refreshing that all the time so there is always something new to find and the prices you are not going to be able to beat them,” Harben said.

The Salvation Army family store also has a selection of good toys. Maj. Douglas McClure, the area commander and senior officer, says the store gets so many extra toys around this time of year.

The quality can be as good as new at a more affordable price.

“Both them have things that are priced for families to be able to afford to get the things that they need for their family – that’s the whole reason why these stores exist,” McClure said.

If you have some things piled up at home, your last minute donation could really make Christmas special for someone.

