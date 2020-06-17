You can donate to the Emanuel Nine memorial in Charleston

Wednesday, June 17, 20290

CHARLESTON, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Five years after the tragic massacre at the Mother Emanuel AME church, a memorial is being built to remember the nine lives lost.

About Mother Emanuel AME Church:

Mother Emanuel AME Church is one of the few well-preserved historic church interiors in the Charleston area, with original features including the altar, communion rail, pews, and light fixtures. The construction of the present structure started in the spring of 1891 and was completed in the spring of 1892. The pipe organ was installed in 1908. The church has a capacity of 1,123 making it among Charleston’s largest black churches. The church is currently raising funds to restore and preserve the historic church structure in anticipation of the opening of the Emanuel Nine Memorial.