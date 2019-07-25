Yet another county was affected by the alleged Medicaid scam plaguing the CSRA

Thursday, July 25, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – There’s yet another county affected by the Medicaid scam plaguing the CSRA as police showed up Thursday to a victim’s house in Aiken County.

Officials from multiple local senior citizens organizations met at the Area Agency on Aging to figure out a game plan for those affected.

One of the victims we located asked to not identify her.

“They asked for my insurance card first. Then they asked, ‘Do you have a Medicare card?’ I said, ‘This is all I've got,’” the victim said. “And they did a swab and then they left."

The victim knows of two other victims in her complex, too. Kathleen Ernce met with a group this morning about the scam.

“Don’t be ashamed to say, ‘Yes, I’ve been victimized,’” Ernce said.

Ernce says step one in this case is to call the authorities.

“You can also call Georgia Cares, it's a state program. Give them the information -- you've been scammed now what do I do,” Ernce said.

That’s what we told the victim in Aiken County. Police showed up to interview her in just minutes. She says she’s learned a lesson.

“It won’t happen again. If I don’t know someone at my door, I won’t allow it. They won’t come in,” the victim said. “Fool me once, you know? But you’re not going to fool me twice.”

If you think you may be a victim or have questions on keeping your information safe, you can call the Senior Citizens Council at (706) 868-0120.

If the scammers took your information, you can call Georgia Cares at (866) 552-4464 or the local Medicare patrol.

