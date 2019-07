Tuesday, July 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies are on the scene after another truck has crashed into the overpass bridge at Olive Road.

Does this sound familiar? It should, because this happened just over a month ago on June 5th.

The man who snapped the picture said: "I swear these people can't be from Augusta."

Our News 12 crew says the truck has now been removed, but the overpass is closed.

