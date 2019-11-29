Yes, even the local stores had people camping out for Black Friday deals

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – It wouldn’t be the Thanksgiving holiday without shopping, would it?

Some people have been in line since Thursday afternoon after Thanksgiving dinner for a chance to leave their favorite stores with some door-busting prices.

Local stores say they also had people camped out overnight for Black Friday, which is traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

It’s also a kid’s dream day. Zyriel and Kalen Mormant says their first Black Friday was a success. They woke up early, got new toys, and even got a visit from Santa.

It was the same sentiment across the CSRA: long lines, packed parking lots, and full carts.

A day that dominates at big brand name stores and has taken a punch by online shopping was no match for a local shop in Martinez.

This was the scene as doors opened at The Swank Company on Furys Ferry Road after shoppers camped out all night long. The first people got in line at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving day and waited over 12 hours for doors to open.

"There were so many blow up beds and some people had cots and everything,” Mara Suddeth, who camped out, said. “They were ready!"

Suddeth and her friends got there at 8 p.m. just for the experience and a sweater.

"We had our laptops and we had our iPads and Netflix and everything,” Suddeth said.

"I think it's super important to support your community and try and shop local when you can,” The Swank Company owner Hannah Bassali said. “I mean, I know it's so much easier to shop online, but we really appreciate those customers that can come and shop with us."

Whether you shop local, retail, online or not at all, it's the official start of the holiday season.

