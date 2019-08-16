Yes, again: A truck has hit the Olive Road overpass

Friday, August 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta's favorite overpass has just made the driver of a U-Haul have a very bad day.

According to a witness at the scene, a U-Haul moving truck struck the bottom of the Olive Road bridge.

That witness said the truck hit the overpass, backed up, turned around, and drove down White Road.

Officials have also confirmed that the overpass was hit.

The overpass has been the site of several similar incidents recently.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved