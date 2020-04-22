YMCA will distribute meals at four locations starting Thursday

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) --The YMCA of Augusta will be giving out lunch and dinners in Richmond and Columbia County starting tomorrow.

According to the release, the office of Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and global hunger relief organization World Central Kitchen are partnering with Golden Harvest Food Bank to provide more than 25,000 weekly meals in the CSRA.

"These ready to eat, pre-packaged meals have been made from fresh ingredients and will provide nutritious convenience for seniors, families with children and many with limited time or resources, "Amy Breitmann, Executive Director of Golden Harvest said, in the release.

From the Y:

"We are committed to feeding our community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and want to ensure everyone has access to nutritious food. We are thankful to partner with the above organizations to help distribute meals and serve communities of Richmond and Columbia County.

Members, take an opportunity to help a neighbor! Come pick up a meal for yourself, and take one to a senior neighbor that is sheltering at home or a neighbor with no transportation, or grab a meal for an essential employee who isn't able to stop by! Let's spread some #YMCAKindness together!"

Gourmet lunch and dinner meals will be available at four YMCA locations (addresses below) for mobile pick-ups. Drive up to a location, tell a volunteer how many meals you need, and they will bring them out to you!

Meal pick-ups times:

Thursday, April 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or until meals run out

Friday, April 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday night, April 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or until they are gone

Pick Up Locations:

Augusta South Family YMCA - 2215 Tobacco Road, Augusta GA 30901

Team Headquarters - 1058 Claussen Road, Augusta GA 30907

Steiner Branch Family YMCA - 218 Partnership Drive, Grovetown GA 30813

Wilson Family YMCA - 3570 Wheeler Road, Augusta GA 30909

More meals will be available at these locations through the beginning of next week. The Y will post updates on their social media channels with more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

We need help from our Y members to distribute more than 4,000 meals over the next several days! Volunteers will be needed beginning Thursday, April 23 at the four locations above.

If you are interested in helping us serve the community during this time, please email cwirt@thefamilyy.org.​

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.