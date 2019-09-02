YMCA offers support for families during school storm closings

Monday, September 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Families affected by Richmond County Schools closings on September 3, School Day Out Programs will be offered from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m., at the Wilson Family YMCA and Augusta South Family YMCA.

Spots are limited and costs vary per branch. Lunch and a snack are included.

In addition, all YMCA branches shower and restroom facilities are available for any evacuees coming to Augusta as a result of the effects of the Dorian storm approaching the eastern coast. Showers will be available during normal operating hours per branch.

To register, click here or go on-site at the Wilson or Augusta South YMCAs.