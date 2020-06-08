YMCA now serving summer meals at more locations

Monday, June 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As of Monday, more serving sites have been added to the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta’s summer food service program.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Here’s the list of serving sites:

• Aiken County Family YMCA, 621 Trolley Lane, Graniteville, S.C., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Allen Homes, 526 Spruce St., Augusta, 1:45-2 p.m.

• Augusta South Family YMCA, 2215 Tobacco Road, Augusta, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Barnwell County Family YMCA, 660 Joey Zorn Blvd., Barnwell, S.C., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Castle Pines, 3866 Mike Padgett Highway, Augusta, 11-11:30 a.m.

• Dogwood Terrace, 2057 Old Savannah Road, Augusta, 11:30 a.m. to noon

• Family Y Mobile Café – Magnolia Park, 2122-2133 Vandivere Road, Augusta, 11:30-11:50 a.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café – Salem Arms, 2243 Rosier Road, Augusta, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café – Fox Den,237 Fox Trace, Augusta, 11-11:45 a.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café – Gardens at Harvest Point, 1901 Harvest Point Way, Augusta, 11:55 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café Site 11 – Shadow Wood Apartments, 2506 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, 1:15-1:30 p.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café Site 12 – East Augusta Commons, 420 E. Boundary, Augusta, 12:30-1 p.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café Site 13 – Walton Oaks, 602 Fairhope St., Augusta, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café Site 14 – Mount Zion, 2445 Amsterdam Drive, Augusta, 11:40 a.m. to noon

• Family Y Mobile Café Site 2 – Richmond Villas, 3551 Windsor Spring Road, Hephzibah, Ga., 1:35-2:15 p.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café Site 3 – Oxford Glenn, 1424 Sycamore Drive, Augusta, 2-2:15 p.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café Site 4 – Trinity Manor, 2375 Barton Chapel Road, Augusta, 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café Site 5 – Cedarwood, 527 Richmond Hill Road West, Augusta,12:55-1:15 p.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café Site 6 – Cedar Grove, 526 Richmond Hill Road West, Augusta, 1:20-1:30 p.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café Site 7 – Villa Marie Apartments, 3200 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, 11:10-11:25 a.m.

• Family Y Mobile Café Site 8 – Fleming Heights, 2467 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, 12:30-1 p.m.

• Jennings Place, 1690 Olive Road, Augusta, 11-11:20 a.m.

• Marshall Family YMCA, 1202 Town Park Lane, Evans, Ga., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• MM Scott Homes, 825 Spruce St., Augusta, 11:15-11:45 a.m.

• North Augusta Family YMCA, 401 W Martintown Road, Suite 111, North Augusta, S.C., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• North Jefferson Family YMCA, 3001 State Highway 17 North, Wrens, Ga., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Oak Point, 730 E. Boundary, Augusta, noon to 12:45 p.m.

• Regency Villas, 2810½ Thomas Lane, Augusta, 1:35-2:15 p.m.

• Steiner Branch Family YMCA, 218 Partnership Drive, Grovetown, Ga., 11 to 1:30 p.m.

• Thomson Family YMCA, 521 W. Hill St., Thomson, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Wilson Family YMCA, 3570 Wheeler Road, Augusta, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Windsor Court, 4136 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta, 11:40 a.m. to noon

