Xfinity offering temporary free service for low-income families during coronavirus outbreak

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Xfinity is making it easier for low-income families who live in a Comcast service area to sign up by offering new customers 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials service.

According to Xfinity's website, that service is normally $9.95 a month.

The company is also increasing internet speeds for the Internet Essentials service from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for all new and existing customers, which will be the speed of the service going forward.

To receive the increased Internet speeds, existing customers will not need to do anything.

For new customers, applicants visit www.internetessentials.com. The accessible website also includes the option to video chat with customer service agents in American Sign Language. There are also two dedicated phone numbers 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country will also be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet customers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit xfinity.com/wifi. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots, and then launch a browser.