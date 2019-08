Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A suspect in an Augusta murder was denied bond Friday.

Robert Hale was not granted bond in the murder of Antonio Perry, 41, on Wylie Drive.

Perry was shot on July 20th and later died, according to the Coroner's Office.

