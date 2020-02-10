Wrightsboro and Whiskey Road gets a long-awaited traffic signal

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A major intersection in Grovetown is finally getting some new safety measures.

GDOT just installed a new traffic signal at the busy intersection of Wrightsboro and Whiskey Road. It's a $870,000 fix.

For a dad of four little ones, Michael Bowden says driving around Grovetown can be nerve-racking.

"It can be because I want to make sure they're safe and you just don't know what other people are going to do whenever they're driving around," Bowden said.

So, he buckles them up and stays extra alert especially at busy intersections without a traffic signal.

"Everywhere it seems to bottle neck coming in and out of Grovetown with the base and everybody," Bowden said. "The roads just aren't getting widened quick enough."

Plans to do that have been in the works since 2004. Linda Morlan remembers what it was like back then.

"It was a lot more quiet," Morlan said. "The traffic was half of what we have now. Probably even less then that."

But as the population grows, the need for change grows with it. Stores popped up left and right, neighborhoods sprang up and there's a park at the corner.

What started off in 2004 as a $100,000 project turned into a nearly million dollar project with widening and turning lanes. But this signal is just the latest addition along Whiskey Road which has a history of accidents.

In 2016, a white cross marked the spot where a 13-year-old lost her life.

People begged for change then blaming speeding.

Now, drivers hope this light will slow them down and relieve congestion.

And Grovetown officials hope it's the first step to a long list of fixes... that won't take as long.

The signal is installed and will be on flash here on February 13th. It will be live stop and go on the 18th.

