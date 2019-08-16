Wrightsboro Road Kroger to close in September, company says

Friday, August 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One of Augusta's many Kroger grocery stores will be closing down in September, the company announced Friday.

The location at 3435 Wrightsboro Road will close on Sept. 13, 2019.

That store has been open for 39 years, the company says, but "declining sales and negative profit over an extended period" moved them to shut it down.

“All 120 associates will be considered for reassignment to other Kroger locations as outlined in the company’s collective bargaining agreement,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Kroger representatives will meet with associates to discuss reassignments and additional options in the coming weeks.”

As a result of the store's closing, Kroger says customers can begin shopping at other nearby locations:

• 4115 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907

• 4355 Washington Road, Evans, GA 30809

• 2801 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909

