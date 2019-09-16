Wrightsboro Road Kroger officially closed Friday

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- People living and shopping along Wrightsboro Road will now have to find another spot to buy groceries.

The Kroger located on Wrightsboro Road by the Augusta Mall officially closed its doors Friday, Sept. 13th. A petition had circulated trying to keep it open, but it doesn't seem to have worked.

Kroger listed more locations for shoppers to visit:





4115 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907



4355 Washington Road, Evans, GA 30809



2801 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909



