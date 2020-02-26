Would-be musician admits to having gun he shouldn't have had

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Grovetown man's alleged budding music career will need to be put on hold after he admitted to illegally having a weapon, according to the US Attorney's office.

Antonio Dondrell Bell pled guilty to fire arms possession by a convicted felon after a 2018 traffic stop found him with a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol in his car.

“Despite a criminal history that makes it very clear he is prohibited from carrying firearms, Bell persisted in not only possessing a weapon but in brandishing firearms and glorifying a criminal lifestyle in videos posted online,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a statement. “His audience will be substantially smaller inside a federal prison.”

Bell, who goes by the name Yayo online, has several videos on his YouTube account showing him with weapons and cash.

Bell has previous convictions for felonies, making him ineligible to have firearms.

