"Worst flooding ever" seen in Burke County

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- More than a dozen roads are shut down in Burke County in what officials call the worst flooding they've ever seen.

With more rain on the way, The Burke County Sheriff's Office expects the list of flooded roads to grow.

"I mean it's just been constant the last couple of days," said Sgt. Anthony Bennerman.

Sgt. Bennerman has been with the Burke County Sheriff's Office for more than two years, and spent nine with Richmond County before that. He called this the worst case of flooding he's seen.

"What we're trying to avoid are car crashes," he said. "Of course, if you see standing water, please don't drive through it."

We always tell you, when there are flood conditions, turn around don't drown. It only takes a few inches of water to sweep your car away. On some roads, there were more than four inches of water.

Flooded roads make it impossible for some emergency vehicles to pass, but the Sheriff's Office has a bout a dozen special cars just in case.

"We do have off-road vehicles," said Sgt. Bennerman. "We also have pickup trucks that can drive on those types of roads, so that shouldn't be a big issue right now."

The school district now has alternate pickup zones for roads that are harder to drive on. The Sheriff's Office is doing all it can to make sure you're safe on the roads.

"Play it smart, and use good judgment and common sense," Sgt. Bennerman said. "Do not try to drive through it because you will hydroplane and run off the roadway."

The plan has been working so far. He said they've seen just a few one-car accidents with no injuries.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved