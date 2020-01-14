World War 2 veteran Marine asks for Valentine's Day cards

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Major Bill White wants strangers near and far to send him Valentine's Day cards! (Source: CNN)

(CNN) -- A World War 2 veteran in California has just one wish this Valentine's Day -- cards.

Major Bill White wants strangers to send him Valentine's Day cards. He says the cards will be part of his long personal story, whose final chapters have yet to be written.

Major White spent 30 years in the Marines under active-duty, and he's been retired for 54 years. He has a Purple Heart for surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima.

"The fact that I even survived is something. There weren't too many of us," Major White said.

He was taken out of active-duty in 1945.

"When I was wounded, I didn't have any choice in the matter. A grenade blew up six inches from me."

Now, White keeps a lifetime full of memories on his bookshelves.

It's kept me busy, just trying to keep track of everything that's happened to me where and when."

And this Valentine's Day, Major White is hoping to add to his collection with cards from people near and far.

"I'm going to save every one of them just as I did everything else up until now, and they'll become a personal part of my history."

If you want to send Major White a card, send it to the address below:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.