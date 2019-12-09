World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

(AP) -- The Russian flag and national anthem have been banned from the Olympics and other major sports events for four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Russia's hosting of world championships in Olympic sports also face being stripped after the WADA executive committee approved a full slate of recommended sanctions for tampering with a Moscow laboratory database.

Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in major events only if they are not implicated in positive doping tests or their data was not manipulated.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.