Workshop held to help get into the movie business

Friday, July 12, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hollywood boycotts are not stopping movies from filming here in Augusta. News 12 has been telling you about the new movie Tulsa that will be here the next month.

More movies are sure to come and they'll need talent.

News 12 went on the set of the movie Tulsa, the latest film to come to Augusta. Not only is this movie great for building the film reputation in the city, but it's also a great opportunity for local actors.

While the leads have already been cast, the filmmakers are looking for more people.

“The lower budgeted films like to come here and hire more local people whether it be in production or even actors," said Casey Johnson, an actor.

That's where Susan Willis comes in.

"People think they were an extra a couple of times and now they need an agent and that's not how it works," said Susan Willis, with Mama Bear casting.

Tomorrow, Willis is hosting "Background and Beyond" a workshop for people with some acting experience looking to take the next step. This is her first time doing the workshop after questions from people in the industry.

"Lots of questions that have come my way regarding, I call it the actor's toolbox which is very different from just being a background extra," said Willis.

Willis says the workshop will teach the ins and outs of the business. She says there's more to it than loving being in front of the camera.

"Just because I like to cut up a chicken doesn't make me a surgeon," said Willis.

She's done workshops in the past on background acting, but this one takes it a step further.

"I've done a little bit of background, I see actors up there, they're speaking, I think that would be fun. I wanna get an agent. I wanna get into this seriously. That's who I'm gearing this towards," said Willis.

Willis says one of the most important things for a young actor to learn is there will be a lot of rejection in this business. But by putting in the effort and taking every opportunity, you could wind up on a set like this one day.

The workshop takes place tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sign-ups are still available. The cost is $35 and for more information, click here.

If you can't make this one, Willis is hoping to have more workshops in the near future.

