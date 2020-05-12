Workout regimes might take a change as gyms reopen in the two-state

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- For months we've been told to go outside, enjoy the fresh air, and take some time to exercise. But now Georgia gyms and facilities are opening up, and it's up to them to make workouts safe.

Maybe you're tired of doing push ups, getting bored during wall sits, or simply can't get into those virtual workout videos. Well, gyms in Georgia were allowed to open on April 24 and next Monday, South Carolina will also allow gyms to re-open.

"We were really happy as many people were when that announcement came yesterday," Danny McConnel, Family Y president and CEO, said.

The Family YMCA opened its Georgia facilities on May 1 and now plans to open their South Carolina facilities on May 18.

"The approach was: close fast, open slow," McConnel said. "We had been planning for well over a month, 'What does it look like when the time comes?' so when we opened, I felt very confident."

Owners may be confident their gyms are safe, but gym-goers are understandably hesitant.

"We expected it to be a trickle, and it has been," McConnel said.

The staff at all Family YMCAs wear masks and take temperatures of anyone coming into the facility.

You're expected to wipe down stations before and after you finish a set. The staff also constantly wipes down equipment when it's not being used. There's also more space between stations to allow for proper social distancing.

"The thinking behind it is obviously all the safety things that need to be in place. We're going to make sure we were ready," McConnel said.

The Family Y tells News 12, they're currently operating at about 20 percent of what they normally do. Their basketball courts are also closed right now, but they may be opening back up as soon as June 1.

Other gyms in South Carolina told News 12, they're also planning to open Monday, and will likely follow similar guidelines and sanitation procedures.

