Work getting started on new I-20 interchange near Amazon's Appling site

Tuesday, May 5, 20290

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – A big change is coming to the Interstate 20 interchange at Appling-Harlem Road in Columbia County.

A $58.496 million reconstruction project is getting underway to replace the bridge, add two ramp roundabouts and relocate Nature’s Way near the site where Amazon is building a new fulfillment center that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

United Infrastructure Group Inc. will begin project setup this week for the project paid for by Columbia County Transportation Investment Act funds and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The focus is on better operations and safe sight distance at the interstate ramps.

The new bridge on Appling-Harlem Road will be wider than the current one, with two 12-foot lanes, a 12-foot inside median and 8-foot shoulders.

Nature’s Way will move about 700 feet north.

The project is set for completion at the end of July 2022.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

